Health & Social Care Awards 2021

The first St Helena Health & Social Care Portfolio Awards Ceremony was held at the Princess Royal Community Care Centre (CCC) on Friday evening, 24 September 2021.

The Health & Social Care Awards celebrate those individuals and teams who have made a real difference to the operation of the Health & Social Care Portfolio and the care given to patients, clients and residents.

The ceremony began with a short speech from the Portfolio Director of Health & Social Care, Michele Wheeler. In her opening remarks Michele expressed how delighted she was to be able to celebrate the work carried out over the last year and in particular during the COVID-19 pandemic.

Each award was introduced and presented by different Government officials. The winners were as follows:

Individual of the Year (Health) – Ian Rummery

Individual of the Year (Social Care) – Michelle Clingham

Team of the Year (Health) – Palliative Care Team (HTH)

Team of the Year (Social Care) – Cape Villa

Support/Admin person of the Year (Health) – Monica Yon

Support/Admin person of the Year (Social Care) – Caesar Nayoto

Patient/Resident Staff Champion (Health) – Erika Bowers

Patient/Resident Staff Champion (Social Care) – Deborah Baldwin

Volunteer of the Year – Edith Dollery

Portfolio Directors Award (Health) – Georgina Young

Portfolio Directors Award (Social Care) – Rosalie Brown

Lifetime Achievement – Dulcie Bowers.

The Lifetime Achievement Award was presented to Dulcie Bowers by Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, for over 30 years of work to the Portfolio.

Michele concluded:

“I was delighted to host the first Health & Social Care Portfolio Awards on Friday, 24 September. It gave an opportunity to get staff together from across the services to say thank you for their hard work and contributions and to award those who have excelled in their field. It was a great success and I am already looking forward to next year’s awards.”

SHG

29 September 2021