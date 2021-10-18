HE The Governor Hosts Reception To Celebrate Achievements In Education

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook hosted a reception at Plantation House on Tuesday, 12 October 2021, to celebrate achievements made in the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio.

In attendance were staff of the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio who recently achieved professional and academic qualifications over the last two years.

In his welcome remarks, Governor Rushbrook said:

“It is an outstanding achievement to meet 27 members of the teaching staff in the Education Portfolio who have received over the past two years additional professional and academic qualifications. These have been obtained by the hard work of studying late into the night, meeting deadlines when writing assignments and being available for lectures outside of their busy working day. This evening here at Plantation House is a celebration of your achievements and a recognition of the support from your family and friends. Your qualifications continue the very important process of building up the body of expertise and specialist knowledge on St Helena so that the Portfolio can continue to deliver the good quality education our community rightly expects.”

In her address to awardees, Director of the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio, Wendy Benjamin, said:

“Today is a celebration to show that all of the hard work that our staff have put in has now been rewarded. You all deserve this recognition.

“I am proud to say that thanks to the hard work of the teaching staff in this room, we now have three quarters of our local teaching population qualified to at least level four, and I think that is a major achievement.”

During the reception, the Governor presented certificates to three staff members – Sharon Peters, Amber Isaac, and Lynette Joshua – who achieved their Cambridge Certificate in Teaching & Learning – Lynette passing with a distinction. Gavie Williams was also recognised as the first St Helenian teacher to have gained a Diploma in Teaching & Learning. Congratulations were extended to the other teaching staff who had already received their certificates.

Congratulations are extended to all awardees!

SHG

