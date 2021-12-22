HE Governor Presents Captain Adam Williams With MBE



HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook presented Captain Adam Williams of the MV Helena with his Member of the Most Excellent Order of the British Empire (MBE) at a reception held at Plantation House on Monday, 20 December 2021.

Captain Williams had been nominated for his contribution to the COVID-19 response on St Helena last year, and his name was announced for the Queen’s New Year’s Honours 2021 and published on the Overseas and International list on 31 December last year.

Since the suspension of the weekly South African Airlink flights to St Helena in March 2020, the Island had become fully reliant on the MV Helena for bringing supplies to the Island in the period before the regular chartered Titan flights were established. Captain Williams was at the helm of this operation ensuring that the MV Helena maintained her scheduled shuttle to St Helena and Ascension, bringing much needed supplies which included food and medical supplies from Cape Town.

Captain Williams was recognised for his continuous commitment and dedication to the operation despite the many challenges, uncertainties and setbacks faced, including the South African lockdown at the time. Captain Williams and his crew readily assumed and discharged the additional pressures of responsibility which meant spending prolonged periods on-board the vessel without any shore leave.

This presentation was long overdue, as COVID regulations for seafarers, had not permitted anyone to come ashore up until recently.

In his presentation speech, Governor Rushbrook highlighted the impact of Captain Williams and his crew’s contribution to St Helena, and the commitment that was exhibited during this unprecedented time that is well deserving of this Award.

Captain Williams remains committed to his role fully recognising how dependent the Island is on services of the MV Helena and how it’s continued operation is crucial to our Island.

Congratulations are extended to Captain Williams!

#StHelena #MBE #MVHelena

SHG

22 December 2021