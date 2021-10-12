HE Governor Hosts Reception To Celebrate Achievements

HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook hosted a reception at Plantation House on Wednesday, 6 October 2021, to celebrate a wide range of achievements throughout the last year.

In his speech to awardees, HE Governor said:

“Personally I am hugely impressed with St Helena. It never ceases to amaze me how many people, in their own time and their own way, choose to try and improve their academic or professional standing or have achieved things that are worthy of recognition. So each and every one of you here tonight that is going to be honoured with this event, you should take personal congratulations on what you’ve achieved. It is building up the skills base for the Island, something that is going to have long term benefit for all of us.”

During the reception, the Governor awarded Mr Geoffrey Benjamin a British Empire Medal (BEM). Geoffrey was awarded the BEM for his contribution to the development of biomedical testing services on-Island, which are a crucial part of the Island’s COVID-19 protection measures.

HE Governor also awarded an Act of Bravery Award and certificate to Alan Thomas, Damien Stevens, Yordie Constantine, Christopher Wade, Rhys Francis, Jason Lawrence, Matthew Benjamin and Christian Phillips of the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service, and Joe Hollins, Kenneth Henry and Rico Williams of the Veterinary Section for performing an act of bravery on 31 December 2020 by being instrumental in the difficult rescue of a dog whose life was in peril after falling onto a cliff ledge.

Recognition was given to staff from the Health and Social Care Portfolio for significant academic achievements. June Constantine, Anna Thomas, Samantha Thomas, and Sarah Newman had all achieved a Bachelor of Science (BSc) in Nursing Studies. Louisa Plato achieved her BSc in Adult Nursing Studies. Alexia Lawrence achieved a BSc in Biomedical Science and was also Recipient of the President of the Institute of Biomedical Scientists Prize for outstanding achievement in a Biomedical Science Honours Degree as well as the Recipient of the Kingston University Dean’s Prizes for consistent good performance and for the best performance on the degree. Charmaine Thomas achieved a Diploma in Dental Therapy and Dental Hygiene. Debbie Leo Thomas achieved a BSc in Integrated Health and Social Care.

Congratulations are extended to all awardees!

Geoffrey Benjamin and HE Governor

Staff of the Health & Social Care Portfolio

Staff of the St Helena Fire & Rescue Service and Veterinary Section

#StHelena #PlantationHouse #StaffSuccess

SHG

12 October 2021