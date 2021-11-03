HE Governor Declares Public Holiday To Celebrate The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee

In an Extraordinary Gazette issued yesterday, HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook has declared that Friday, 3 June 2022, shall be observed as an additional Public Holiday to celebrate Her Majesty The Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

In 2022, Her Majesty The Queen will become the first British Monarch to celebrate a Platinum Jubilee (70 years of service) having acceded to the throne on 6 February 1952 when Her Majesty was 25 years old.

The Gazette can be found on the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/news/government-gazettes/.

#StHelena #PlatinumJubilee #HM70

SHG

3 November 2021