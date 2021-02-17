Halley’s Mount Road Closure

The public is advised that the road, from the junction near St Matthew’s Church towards Halley’s Mount and through to the Dungeon Cemetery, will be closed until 3pm today, Wednesday 17 February 2021.

This closure is to allow the Forestry Section of the Agriculture & Natural Resources Division to remove a tree overhanging the road at Halley’s Mount.

Appropriate diversion signs will be in place and, as normal, only emergency services will be granted access.

The Forestry Section would like to thank the public in advance for their co-operation.

SHG

