Governor Rushbrook Arrives to Ascension Island

His Excellency The Governor, Dr Philip Rushbrook, arrived to Ascension Island on the evening of Friday, 29 January 2021 and has resumed his duties as Governor.

In line with Ascension’s COVID-19 protocols, the Governor will spend his first two weeks following his arrival in quarantine.

Following his period of isolation, and whilst on Ascension, the Governor hopes to meet as many of the community as possible through a series of visits and meetings including a planned public meeting.

The Governor is due to return to St Helena on the February Titan Airways flight. The Governor and his wife will then spend two weeks in quarantine as per St Helena COVID-19 protocols.

SHG

1 February 2021