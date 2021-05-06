Governance Reform – Update 1

On 26 March 2021, Legislative Council passed a resolution endorsing the

result of the Consultative Poll conducted on St Helena on 17 March 2021.

The resolution further recommended that the Constitution be amended to

change the governance system of St Helena to a ministerial system of

government.



A Governance Reform Implementation Group has representation from the

Governor’s Office, Attorney General’s (AG) Chambers, the Speaker’s

Office, the Chair of the Social & Community Development Committee

(SCDC), the St Helena Government’s (SHG) administration’s Central

Support Service and Press Office. The Group is now taking forward with

the UK the negotiation on the constitutional changes needed for a new

governance system. The Group is progressing six strands of work, and

through a monthly update, the public will be made aware of progress

against each strand.