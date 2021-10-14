General Election 2021 – The Results

14 October 2021
Returning Officer, Carol George, this morning, Thursday 14 October 2021, announced the results of Polling Day for the General Election 2021 and has accordingly declared that the following candidates have been duly elected to serve as Members of the St Helena Legislative Council:
Rosemary June Bargo: of Half Tree Hollow
Gillian Ann Brooks: of 25 Barracks Square, Jamestown
Mark Alan Brooks: of 2 Fullers Flats, Jamestown
Ronald Arthur Coleman: of Silver Hill, Levelwood
Jeffrey Robert Ellick: of No 76 Wirebird Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: of “Villa Ajaccio”, Napoleon Street, Jamestown
Martin Dave Henry: of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow
Robert Charles Midwinter: of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow
Christine Lilian Scipio: of Blackfield, Longwood
Julie Dorne Thomas: of Gordon’s Post, Alarm Forest
Karl Gavin Thrower: of The Flag, Levelwood
Andrew James Turner: of Burgh House, Barren Ground, Blue Hill
The Count took place from just before 10pm last night to just after 6.30am this morning.
The votes awarded to each candidate were as follows:
Leslie Paul Baldwin: 260
Rosemary June Bargo: 456
Clint Richard Beard: 369
Keith Gordon Brinsden: 315
Gillian Ann Brooks: 561
Mark Alan Brooks: 533
Cruyff Gerard Buckley: 299
Ronald Arthur Coleman: 678
Gavin George Ellick: 279
Jeffrey Robert Ellick: 688
Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: 827
Julie Christine Fowler: 194
Melissa Kim Fowler: 368
Martin Dave Henry: 750
Elizabeth Knipe: 65
Paul Laban: 376
Robert Charles Midwinter: 485
Christine Lilian Scipio: 532
Damien Shaun Thomas: 187
Derek Franklin Thomas: 394
Donald Eric Thomas: 65
Julie Dorne Thomas: 888
Karl Gavin Thrower: 611
Andrew James Turner: 834
Helene Virginia Williams: 308
Lionel George Williams: 67
Patrick Arthur Williams: 40
Russell Keith Yon: 450
Peter Anthony Young: 410
In total 1296 people cast valid votes. This represents approximately 60% of those eligible to vote – compared with 49% in 2017, 55% in 2013, 58% in 2009, and 47% in 2005.
There were five invalid Ballot Papers.
#StHelena #GeneralElection2021 #TheResults
https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/
SHG
14 October 2021