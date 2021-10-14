General Election 2021 – The Results

Returning Officer, Carol George, this morning, Thursday 14 October 2021, announced the results of Polling Day for the General Election 2021 and has accordingly declared that the following candidates have been duly elected to serve as Members of the St Helena Legislative Council:

Rosemary June Bargo: of Half Tree Hollow

Gillian Ann Brooks: of 25 Barracks Square, Jamestown

Mark Alan Brooks: of 2 Fullers Flats, Jamestown

Ronald Arthur Coleman: of Silver Hill, Levelwood

Jeffrey Robert Ellick: of No 76 Wirebird Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: of “Villa Ajaccio”, Napoleon Street, Jamestown

Martin Dave Henry: of Cow Path, Half Tree Hollow

Robert Charles Midwinter: of “Vasco Da Gama House”, Tern Drive, Half Tree Hollow

Christine Lilian Scipio: of Blackfield, Longwood

Julie Dorne Thomas: of Gordon’s Post, Alarm Forest

Karl Gavin Thrower: of The Flag, Levelwood

Andrew James Turner: of Burgh House, Barren Ground, Blue Hill

The Count took place from just before 10pm last night to just after 6.30am this morning.

The votes awarded to each candidate were as follows:

Leslie Paul Baldwin: 260

Rosemary June Bargo: 456

Clint Richard Beard: 369

Keith Gordon Brinsden: 315

Gillian Ann Brooks: 561

Mark Alan Brooks: 533

Cruyff Gerard Buckley: 299

Ronald Arthur Coleman: 678

Gavin George Ellick: 279

Jeffrey Robert Ellick: 688

Corinda Sebastiana Stuart Essex: 827

Julie Christine Fowler: 194

Melissa Kim Fowler: 368

Martin Dave Henry: 750

Elizabeth Knipe: 65

Paul Laban: 376

Robert Charles Midwinter: 485

Christine Lilian Scipio: 532

Damien Shaun Thomas: 187

Derek Franklin Thomas: 394

Donald Eric Thomas: 65

Julie Dorne Thomas: 888

Karl Gavin Thrower: 611

Andrew James Turner: 834

Helene Virginia Williams: 308

Lionel George Williams: 67

Patrick Arthur Williams: 40

Russell Keith Yon: 450

Peter Anthony Young: 410

In total 1296 people cast valid votes. This represents approximately 60% of those eligible to vote – compared with 49% in 2017, 55% in 2013, 58% in 2009, and 47% in 2005.

There were five invalid Ballot Papers.

SHG

14 October 2021