Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Monday, 2 August 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Monday, 2 August 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the second sitting of the twenty-seventh meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMs Radio 1. This meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

A full Order Paper for the meeting will be published on the SHG website shortly at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/.

30 July 2021