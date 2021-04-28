Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 30 April 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 30 April 2021, at 2pm in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty-third meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes an Election for a Member of the Public Accounts Committee, two Sessional Papers and one Motion relating to the Criminal Procedure (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

SHG

28 April 2021