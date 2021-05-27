Formal Legislative Council Meeting – Friday, 28 May 2021

A formal meeting of Legislative Council will take place on Friday, 28 May 2021, at 10am in the Council Chamber. This is the first sitting of the twenty-third meeting of Legislative Council and will be broadcast live via SAMS Radio 1. The meeting is also open to members of the public who wish to attend.

The Order Paper includes an Election for a Member of the Public Accounts Committee, three Sessional Papers, seven Questions for oral response and six Motions, including two Bills for an Ordinance – the National Honours and Awards Bill, 2021 and the Police and Criminal Evidence (Amendment) Bill, 2021.

The meeting will conclude with the customary Adjournment Debate, giving each Elected Member the opportunity to raise various Island issues.

A copy of the Order Paper is available on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislative-council/order-papers/

27 May 2021