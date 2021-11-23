Flights To St Helena – March 2022 And Beyond

St Helena Government is pleased that St Helena’s air service provision with Airlink will resume and is expected to commence towards the end of March 2022. This will include a fortnightly service between Johannesburg and St Helena and the monthly inter-island service with Ascension Island.

The actual service commencement date and date for when ticket sales will ‘go live’ should be announced in early December 2021.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the Airlink service has been suspended since March 2020. Stakeholders will now be working with Airlink over the coming months in readiness for the resumption of flights between St Helena and South Africa. Thanks are extended to Airlink for their ongoing support and commitment during these difficult times.

In order to maintain access to the Island, Titan Airways charter flights between the UK, St Helena and Ascension will continue between November 2021 and March 2022. Scheduled dates for Titan flights to depart the UK are:

29 November 2021

11 December 2021

4 January 2022

24 January 2022

14 February 2022

7 March 2022.

*See flight schedule below

Due to lack of demand, the Titan flight on 28 March 2022 has been cancelled. Passengers booked on this flight will be contacted and may move their bookings to an earlier Titan flight or transition to an Airlink flight.

For UK and St Helena bookings on Titan flights please continue to contact: flight.reservations@solomons.co.sh or on tel: +290 22523. For bookings on the Ascension Titan flights please contact: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Titan has been instrumental in maintaining access to St Helena through providing charter flights during the COVID-19 pandemic. Thanks are extended to Titan for their continued support.

*

SHG

