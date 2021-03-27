Fishing Vessel Ramses Dous- Update

The fishing vessel Ramses Dous remains in St Helena waters just outside of James Bay.

The Health Directorate can confirm from tests taken from the crew on Friday, 26 March that there are positive cases of COVID-19 on-board. The entire crew remains on board the vessel in quarantine conditions.

The crew members who presented with symptoms have since been recovering well and have continued their duties on board.

The Health Directorate continues to provide advice to the Captain of the Ramses Dous. The vessel will remain in St Helena waters for a further 10 days for ease of access to health services, should these be required.

All crew members will continue to quarantine on-board.

SHG

27 March 2021