Fishing Vessel Madre Josefa Uno Arriving Tomorrow to Evacuate Sick Crew Member

St Helena Authorities have received a request from fishing vessel Madre Josefa Uno for medical assistance for a sick crew member. This is not COVID-19 related and there is no indication of COVID-19 or any symptoms amongst crew members on board the vessel.

The vessel does not have appropriate medical facilities on board and, as per the Island’s SOLAS (Safety of Life at Sea) obligations, St Helena will assist as the nearest port of call.

The Madre Josefa Uno’s last port of call was Mindelo, Cabo Verde which she departed on 27 September and has been fishing since then. By the time of her estimated arrival at St Helena at 9am on Thursday, 14 October 2021, the vessel will have been at sea for 18 days.

All COVID-19 protocols and procedures, as per the Island’s Standard Operating Procedures for arriving vessels, will be strictly adhered to and all crew members will undertake a PCR test on arrival.

Pending sea conditions the vessel will berth alongside at Ruperts Jetty where it will be boarded by relevant personnel: If sea conditions are unfavourable the Senior Medical Officer will continue to remotely engage with the vessel to monitor the patient’s condition. As long as there is no immediate threat to the patient, the operation will be delayed until the vessel can come alongside. PPE requirements will be complied with whilst the vessel is alongside.

The patient’s condition will be assessed by medical staff and a decision taken on whether they can receive medical treatment on board the vessel or whether they will need to come ashore for further medical assistance and evacuation. If the patient needs to come ashore they will only be treated at the General Hospital if test results from all crew members are negative. If there is a positive test result from any crew member, the patient will be treated at Bradley’s Hospital under quarantine conditions.

The Madre Josefa Uno will continue on its journey following the medical assessment and advice from Health officials.

13 October 2021