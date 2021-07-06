Fish Handling

The Health Protection Board met recently to consider the processes in place for local fish and fish products.

Currently some fishermen sell whole fish directly from the boat to the consumer. In doing so, fishermen must ensure that high standards of cleanliness and hygiene are maintained. It is also a requirement under the Fish and Fish Products Ordinance 2010 that all fishery products must undergo further chilling as soon as possible after landing and must be stored at a temperature approaching that of melting ice.

Processed fish (i.e. any fish other than whole fish) that is intended for sale or retail sale, must be processed through a regulated unit. There are two approved fish processing units on St Helena:

Happy Days Fish Mongers, Jamestown Wharf

Saint Tuna Corporation, Rupert’s Valley.

Processed fish that is presented for sale to the public must be properly packaged and labelled from either one of the two units above. It must be stored or preserved with adequate quantities of ice or chilled in a refrigerator. These measures are essential to ensure that the fish available for purchase locally meets the required food safety standards.

Fish that has not been appropriately processed or stored carries a greater risk of harmful levels of histamine. This can lead to serious illness, including symptoms such as nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, a skin rash, and headaches.

The approved fish processing units are heavily regulated and the Health Protection Board therefore has a high degree of confidence that food hygiene and safety requirements are being met. This reduces the risk of encountering harmful levels of histamine. Therefore, in the interests of public health and safety, the Health Protection Board would advise all customers to purchase fish that has been processed through an approved fish processing unit.

Any queries or concerns can be addressed to Senior Environmental Health Officer, Georgina Young, via: georgina.young@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

6 July 2021