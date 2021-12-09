Field Road Closure

The Highways Authority has given approval to close Field Road from 9am to 4pm on Wednesday, 15, and Thursday, 16 December 2021.

This closure is necessary for Isaac’s Contractors to continue with repair works on Field Road.

During this closure only Emergency Services will be granted access. All other road users are asked to use the diversion route via the Haul Road when travelling to and from the Ruperts area.

The public is thanked in advance for their patience and co-operation.

SHG

9 December 2021