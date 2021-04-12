Expression Of Interest – Chair Of Charity Commission

The Governor’s Office invites Expressions of Interest (EOI) for the position of Chair of the Charity Commission of St Helena.

The functions of the Charity Commission are set out in the Charities Ordinance, 2005 which can be found on the SHG website via: www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/legislation/laws-of-st-helena/alphabetical-list-st-helena/.

Some of the functions include encouraging and facilitating better management of charitable organisations, and ensuring compliance with legal obligations, investigating mismanagement and misconduct of operations where required. The Chair will also be responsible for the preparation of an annual report on the activities of the Charity Commission of St Helena.

The vacancy also presents an opportunity to inject new energy and reform to the role with a view to reinvigorating the charity sector and further making it a part of the social fabric of the Island and a stage for future development.

Details of Appointment

The appointment term is for a period of three years.

An attendance allowance of £35 per meeting and a mileage allowance of 60p per mile is paid for all meetings attended.

Submitting an EOI

For more information and to obtain the relevant EOI form, interested persons should contact the Information & Research Support Officer, Linda Benjamin, at The Castle on telephone 22470 or via email: linda.benjamin@sainthelena.gov.sh. The EOI form can also be downloaded from the SHG website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Completed EOI’s should be returned to Manager of the Governor’s Office, Kerry Lane, via email: Kerry.Lane@fcdo.gov.uk by 30 April 2021.

Shortlisted persons will then be invited to a discussion with the Governor and the successful applicant will be appointed subject to a satisfactory vetting clearances.

Governor’s Office, St Helena, Ascension and Tristan da Cunha

12 April 2021