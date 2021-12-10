Executive Council discuss COVID-19 Quarantine Preventative Measures

Executive Council this week discussed St Helena’s COVID-19 preventative measures.

Ministers decided that the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases) Coronavirus No.2 Regulations 2020 should be extended until Thursday, 31 March 2022.

Executive Council will review St Helena’s phased, risk-based approach to COVID-19, to identify appropriate local and international trigger points for each phase. Any decisions which change the entry and quarantine arrangements beyond this date will be communicated in a timely manner to the public.

At present the strategic direction for St Helena remains the same, whereby it is paramount for St Helena Government to minimise the risk of COVID-19 entering the community, therefore the entry and quarantine arrangements remain unchanged.

During the discussions Ministers agreed for a minor amendment to be made to the Public Health (Prevention of Formidable Diseases) Coronavirus No. 2 Regulations 2020; this will allow persons in quarantine to leave the quarantine property immediately after receiving their letter of confirmation that their final test for COVID-19 has given a negative result. Until persons receive their letter stating they have a negative result and can be released from quarantine they must remain at their quarantine accommodation. Currently, people in quarantine are required to remain within their properties until 7pm on the day of receiving their confirmation letters.

Ministers recognise the community’s concerns around the new variant Omicron and would like to reassure the public that the situation is being regularly monitored with input and advice from the UK Health Security Agency (formerly Public Health England). Furthermore, it is imperative that our Island’s response plans are continually reviewed so that we remain committed to preventing community spread.

#StHelena #ExCo #COVID-19

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

SHG

10 December 2021