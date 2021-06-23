Executive Council Approves Trade Winds Ocean Village Development Application

Executive Council has approved the application for full development permission, with Conditions, for the proposed development of the Trade Winds Ocean Village Comprehensive Development Area at Horse Pasture.

In considering the Development Application at their meeting on Tuesday, 22 June 2021, Executive Council acknowledged the social and economic benefits of this proposed development and the need for St Helena to take the opportunity to benefit from investments such as that set out in the development application.

The development will be implemented in phases over a number of years and the environmental impacts of the development will be reviewed at each phase as these impacts may change over time. The Chief Planning Officer will also report back to Executive Council at appropriate points during the development on the arrangements for adequate water, sewerage, electricity and telecommunications in the development area. This is to ensure there is no reduction in the availability of resources to other residents.

The proposed Trade Winds Ocean Village is located on the north western side of the Island adjacent to Lemon Valley on what is historically known as the ‘Horse Pasture’ site, covering a total area of 105 acres of open land with approximately five acres of land that is described as pasture land.

The development proposal includes expanding the five acres of existing recreation, leisure and community facilities at Horse Pasture to eight, with new toilet, barbeque, camping and playground facilities.

Further information on the Development Application can be viewed in the ExCo Memo on the SHG website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/06/34-2021-Development-Application-Proposed-Development-of-Trade-Winds-….pdf

23 June 2021