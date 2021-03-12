ExCo Meeting – Tuesday, 16 March 2021

Executive Council will meet on Tuesday, 16 March 2021, at 9.30am, in the Council Chamber, to discuss the following item on the Open Agenda:

Development Application – Proposed construction of Pet Care Centre, Merrimens Forest

Development Application – Saint Helena Yacht Club, James Bay

Development Application – Proposed Stevedores Building and Public Facilities in Lower Rupert’s Valley (as Amended)

Investment Strategy and Policy update 2021

Proposed Update to Customs Duty Concessions for Approved Investments

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Attorney General, Allen Cansick.

SHG

12 March 2021