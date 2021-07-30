ExCo Meeting – Monday, 2 August 2021

Executive Council will meet on Monday, 2 August, at 1pm, to discuss the following items on the Open Agenda:

Labour Regulating Authority (LRA) Employment Rights Ordinance Guidelines

National Honours and Awards Regulations, 2021

Social Security (Amendment) Regulations, 2021

These papers (ExCo Memos) are available online at the following link: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/councils/executive-council/.

Members of the public who would like to view hard copies of ExCo Memos should contact Clerk of Councils, Connie Johnson, at the Castle on tel: 22470 or via email: connie.johnson@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Elected Members serving on Executive Council are Councillors Anthony Green, Lawson Henry, Clint Beard, Derek Thomas and Cruyff Buckley. Non-voting members of ExCo are Chief Secretary, Susan O’Bey, Financial Secretary, Dax Richards, and Acting Attorney General, Aine Hurley.

30 July 2021