Exco Approve Labour Regulating Authority Employment Rights Ordinance Guidelines

Executive Council has approved the Labour Regulating Authority (LRA) Employment Rights Ordinance guidelines on best practice and codes of practice in employment protection for employers, employees and workers.

The codes of practice and guidance represent what the LRA considers best practice in employment law within the limitations of the Employment Rights Ordinance 2010. When considering any claim brought before it the LRA will look to employers and employees to demonstrate that they have had regard to the guidance and codes of practice issued.

Council noted that the guidelines are user friendly and will facilitate fuller understanding of the legislation and what needs to be done to support compliance in the interests of employees, workers and employers.

Members suggested that these guidelines should be factored into Procurement Regulations to ensure that contracts are only awarded to businesses who are complying with employment legislation. This will be for the new council to consider.

The LRA was commended for this comprehensive piece of work, and will issue the guidelines shortly.

All guidelines will be available on the SHG website here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/labour-regulating-authority/ and hardcopies available from Judicial Services and the Equality and Human Rights Commission.

Background information can be found in the ExCo Memo available here: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/wp-content/uploads/2021/07/48-2021-Labour-Regulating-Authority-LRA-Employment-Rights-Ordinance-Guidelines.pdf.

SHG

10 August 2021