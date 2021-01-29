Education & Employment Committee Meeting Summary

The Education and Employment Committee held their monthly meeting on 20 January

The St Helena Research Institute Memorandum of Understanding was presented and discussed

Amendments and additions to the Charging Policy was also discussed

A Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) for the St Helena Research Institute (SHRI) was brought to the Committee for their information. The Director gave an overview of the background of the SHRI MOU, it was noted that this document is there to formalise a partnership between South Atlantic Environmental Research Institute (SAERI) and SHRI. The MOU was explained to Members who were also informed that it would need to go through the Attorney Generals Chambers and then back to the SHRI to finalise. Members agreed that this was a good way of further promoting St Helena internationally. Various minor amendments were suggested.

The Director explained that amendments had been made to the Charging Policy following feedback received during the previous meeting. The amendments were explained and discussed. Additions were also explained by the Director. It was agreed by Members that all registrations for online exams will be manged by the St Helena Community College. Additions were agreed and it was noted that changes would be made and circulated via email by the Director.

SHG

29 January 2021