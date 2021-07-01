Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

1 July 2021
The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during July 2021. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.
All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 12 July
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
|Tuesday, 13 July
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Wednesday, 14 July
|Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
|Monday, 19 July
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Tuesday, 20 July
|Harford Community Centre
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
1 July 2021