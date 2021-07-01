Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during July 2021. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 12 July St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Tuesday, 13 July Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 14 July Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown Monday, 19 July Sandy Bay Community Centre Tuesday, 20 July Harford Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

1 July 2021