Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

1 July 2021

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during July 2021. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility Development, Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

DateVenue
Monday, 12 JulySt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Tuesday, 13 JulyHalf Tree Hollow Community Centre
Wednesday, 14 JulyMuseum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
Monday, 19 JulySandy Bay Community Centre
Tuesday, 20 JulyHarford Community Centre

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG
