St Helena Government

Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

9 November 2021

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2021. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility development and Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

DateVenue
Monday, 22 NovemberMuseum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
Tuesday, 23 NovemberHarford Community Centre
Wednesday, 24 NovemberKingshurst Community Centre
Thursday, 25 NovemberSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG
