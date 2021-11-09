Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2021. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility development and Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.

All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 22 November Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown Tuesday, 23 November Harford Community Centre Wednesday, 24 November Kingshurst Community Centre Thursday, 25 November St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s

Members of the public are encouraged to attend.

SHG

9 November 2021