Economic Development Investment Programme Update – Public Information Meetings

9 November 2021
The Capital Programme Section will be holding a series of public information meetings during November 2021. These meetings are being held to give an update on the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP), including Rupert’s Wharf Cargo Handling Facility development and Side Path Road and Field Road Rehabilitation.
All meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 22 November
|Museum of Saint Helena, Jamestown
|Tuesday, 23 November
|Harford Community Centre
|Wednesday, 24 November
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Thursday, 25 November
|St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Members of the public are encouraged to attend.
SHG
9 November 2021