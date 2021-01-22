Drive-through testing for persons currently in home quarantine will take place on Sunday, 24 January, and Monday, 25 January 2021.

On Sunday morning, drive-through testing will be carried out for arrivals from the UK currently in home quarantine, and on Monday morning for Ascension Island arrivals currently in home quarantine.

The individuals in question will need to make their way directly to Bradley’s Camp where they will be swabbed. They will then be instructed to return directly to their place of home quarantine.

There is no risk to pedestrians, or other drivers, as these individuals will be contained within their vehicles. A sign will be displayed in each personal vehicle used for drive-through testing purposes.

Where persons in home quarantine do not have their own vehicle, a bus service will be used to transport them to Bradley’s for testing.

#StHelena #DriveThroughTesting

SHG

22 January 2021