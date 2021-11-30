Drink Drive Campaign 2021 – ‘Drink, Drive And Regret!’

The St Helena Police Service will launch their annual campaign against drink driving on 1 December 2021. The campaign will continue until 9 January 2022 to cover the Christmas and New Year period.

The theme of this year’s campaign is: ‘Drink, Drive and Regret!’

The festive season is about to begin. There will be celebrations and social events with friends and family and many of these events will include alcohol.

When you drive a vehicle you are responsible for your own life and the lives of others. Alcohol impairs your judgement and therefore your ability to drive safely. You are significantly more likely to be involved in a road traffic collision, which may cause death or serious injury to yourself or others, when driving under the influence of alcohol.

You may be required to provide a specimen of breath for analysis using an approved screening device if a Police Officer has reasonable cause to suspect you of driving whilst over the prescribed limit or if you were driving or in charge of a vehicle when the vehicle was involved in a road traffic collision.

Failure to provide a specimen without reasonable cause is a criminal offence.

If you are convicted of driving over the prescribed limit, driving whilst unfit through drink or drugs or failing to provide a specimen the penalties include a fine, imprisonment, or both a fine and imprisonment, and a disqualification from driving.

Here are a few tips on how to prevent drink driving this festive season:

Abstain – do not drink alcohol when you know you will be driving a motor vehicle

Designated Driver – if you are in a group, select a designated driver

Arrange a lift – arrange for a friend or family member who has not been drinking alcohol to give you a lift

Get a taxi or catch the public transport.

Remember drive responsibly and have a safe and happy festive season!

30 November 2021