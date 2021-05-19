Draft Immigration Policy 2020 and Immigration Ordinance (Amendment) Bill, 2021 – Update

Public consultation on the Draft Immigration Policy came to an end in December 2020 and work is ongoing to progress the Policy and proposed legislation.

Councillor Derek Thomas, Chairperson of the Immigration Working Group, said:

“I would like to thank those persons who took part in the consultation exercises, by either attending the public meetings or the one-to-one surgeries. Valuable contributions were made. The majority of persons who participated in the consultation were in favour of the Policy and supported the proposed changes. The Social and Community Development Committee were also content with the work and recommendations carried out by the Working Group.”

A Bill will now be drafted to amend the Immigration Ordinance, 2011 to address legislative changes arising from the Policy. It is intended that the Immigration (Amendment) Bill, 2021 will be presented to Legislative Council at either the June or July sitting.

In the meantime a summary report of the Public Consultation held on the draft Immigration Policy in November and December 2020 can be found on the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/summary-public-consultation-report-draft-immigration-policy/.

19 May 2021