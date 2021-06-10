Diabetes Information Stall

Diabetes Awareness Week 2021 is being held between 14 and 20 June.

Diabetes is a lifelong condition that causes a person’s blood sugar level to become too high. One in five Saints are diabetic, with the majority being type-2 diabetic.

As part of Diabetes Awareness Week 2021, the Health Services Directorate will have an information stall on diabetes in the Jamestown Market on Friday, 11 June 2021, from 10am until 2pm.

Come along to have a talk with the Diabetes Nurse to learn more about the symptoms and management of diabetes and understand what support is available on St Helena to help identify and control diabetes.

SHG

10 June 2021