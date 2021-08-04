Dark Sky Community Status – Update

St Helena has applied for Dark Sky Community Status from the International Dark Sky Association (IDA) and is awaiting a response as to whether the application has been successful. Dark Sky accreditation will have a positive impact for St Helena, in that it will help to protect the natural environment, conserve biodiversity, protect the night sky, and reduce energy waste and carbon emissions.

In order to meet the requirements for Dark Sky Community Status, amendments were made to the Environmental Protection Ordinance (EPO) in June 2021. These amendments will come into effect as and when a Code of Practice and supporting regulations are developed.

The Code of Practice will set standards to regulate the use of artificial light at night and provide educational information as to why and how the use of artificial light at night should and can be controlled whilst maintaining the positive benefits of artificial light at night.

Regulations will provide for lighting zones and controls for exterior lighting within these zones and will include values for the maximum levels permitted for domestic and non-domestic lighting, along with the maximum luminance permitted for illuminated advertisements and values for the level of exterior light permitted to shine into residential windows.

The Customs (Export and Import Control) (Amendment) Regulations were also approved by the Governor in Council in July 2021 to come into effect on 1 November 2021. These regulations prohibit the import of non-compliant exterior light fittings and light sources. However, there are certain exceptions that are allowed under the Environmental Protection Ordinance such as lighting for air and sea navigation, and exterior lighting for construction sites and emergency purposes.

SHG

4 August 2021