Crime Prevention Advice – Burglary

7 May 2021
St Helena Police have recently received two reports of burglary at unoccupied houses where the residents are away for an extended period of time. Police offer the following advice to prevent these types of incidents from happening or reoccurring in future:
Tips:
- Make your home look occupied, and install timer lights for night time
- Lock all outside doors and windows before you leave the house and use extra security window locks
- Keep your garage door closed and locked at all times so passing people in particular cannot see in
- Arrange for your lawn to be mowed and garden tendered if you are going away for an extended period of time
- Check your locks on doors are robust and consider installing deadbolt locks on all your outside doors
- Sliding glass doors can be vulnerable. Install anti-lift locks and or deadbolt locks for better security
- Don’t share your plans on Social Media if you are leaving the Island.
Don’t Tempt a Thief
- Lawn mowers, barbecues and bicycles for example are best stored out of sight
- Always lock your garden sheds and garages
- Use curtains on garage and basement windows.
The Outside
- Have adequate exterior lighting. A motion-sensitive light is recommended for backyards
- Trim shrubbery around your home to reduce cover for burglars.
If Your Home Is Broken Into
- Do not enter if you think the offender may still be inside, call 999.
- Use a neighbour’s phone or a mobile phone to call the Police
- Do not touch anything or clean up until the Police have attended and examined the scene for evidence
- Ask neighbours to write down the vehicle registration plate numbers of any suspicious vehicles
- Note the descriptions of any suspicious persons in the area and notify the Police.
Other Precautions You Should Take
- Never leave keys under doormats, flowerpots or other ‘secret’ hiding places – burglars know where to look for hidden keys
- Be a good neighbour. If you notice anything suspicious in your neighbourhood, call 999 immediately. You are key to our community policing efforts
- Most crime is opportunist so make your home as secure as possible to prevent a crime happening.
