COVID-19 VACCINES ARRIVE

The St Helena Government received a delivery of 3800 doses of the Oxford AstraZenecca vaccine today, Friday, 26 February 2021. After arriving on the Titan Airways flight, the vaccines were delivered to the General Hospital at 4:45pm.

The Health Directorate reported that all vials were received intact and have been transferred to refrigerated storage at 2 to 8°c.

Thanks are extended to all involved and the Health Directorate looks forward to starting the next stage of the Island’s vaccination programme on Monday 01 March 2021.

SHG

26 February 2021