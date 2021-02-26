St Helena Government

COVID-19 VACCINES ARRIVE

The St Helena Government received a delivery of 3800 doses of the Oxford AstraZenecca vaccine today, Friday, 26 February 2021.  After arriving on the Titan Airways flight, the vaccines were delivered to the General Hospital at 4:45pm. 

The Health Directorate reported that all vials were received intact and have been transferred to refrigerated storage at 2 to 8°c. 

Thanks are extended to all involved and the Health Directorate looks forward to starting the next stage of the Island’s vaccination programme on Monday 01 March 2021.

