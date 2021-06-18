COVID-19 Vaccination Clinic, Friday 25 June 2021

The Health Services Directorate would like to advise the public that there will be a COVID-19 vaccination clinic at the Flu Pod, the General Hospital, on Friday, 25 June, from 10am to 12 Noon.

The clinic is open to persons who have been advised to attend in order to receive the second dose of the vaccine.

If there are persons who have not yet received any vaccinations but would now like to do so, this is an opportunity to visit the clinic and receive your first dose, after which you will be advised on your second dose appointment.

This applies to all persons who will reach the age of 18 years on or before 25 June 2021.

Any persons aged 18 years and over who may have recently arrived to the Island and would need a first or second dose administered are also welcome to drop into the Flu Pod on this day.

The Health Services Directorate urges persons who are still to receive the COVID-19 vaccine to come forward now.

Protect yourself to protect St Helena.

SHG

18 June 2021