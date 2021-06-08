COVID-19 Testing Clinic

Persons departing on the scheduled Titan Airways flight in June, who have planned onward travel from the UK/Accra which requires you to have a pre-departure COVID-19 test result, are advised that a testing clinic will be set up in the flu pod at the General Hospital in Jamestown on Tuesday, 22 June, at 9am.

If you require a test, bookings should be made with the, COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards via grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or on tel. 22500.

A pre-departure COVID-19 test will cost £75.00.

Persons are required to make payment at the Pharmacy, prior to being tested, and will be asked to provide their receipt of payment at the Flu Pod testing clinic.

Failing to produce a receipt of payment will result in not receiving a test.

Test results will be available at check-in at St Helena Airport on Wednesday, 23 June, 2021.

SHG

8 June 2021