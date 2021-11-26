COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

COVID-19 booster vaccines help improve the protection received from the first two doses of vaccine. The booster should be administered from six months after the second dose was received, it will take up to 14 days after receiving the booster to build up further immunity.

It is safe to receive a different type of vaccine for your booster to that of the first two doses received. Booster vaccinations are intended to give you longer-term protection against getting seriously ill from COVID-19 and should be seen as a continuation of immunity from COVID-19, similar to other vaccinations.

COVID-19 Booster vaccination on St Helena

The following groups will be the first to be offered the booster vaccine on the Island:

All frontline workers from across the portfolios (involved in the arrivals process to the Island and the COVID-19 response)

Frontline workers in the Health and Social Care Portfolio

Clients, residents and staff at the Island’s Care institutions

Persons who are extremely clinically vulnerable.

COVID-19 Vaccinations for younger persons

The Health Services Directorate is now able to offer COVID-19 vaccinations to young persons aged 12-17 years.

Information on the vaccine, a covering letter and a consent form have been distributed to parents of children aged 12-15 years. Parents/guardians are advised to discuss with their child and return the consent forms as advised in the letter.

Young persons aged 16-17 years are legally able to consent independently and have therefore been given information leaflets and a consent form to be completed and returned as directed within the accompanying letters. These young persons are encouraged to discuss with their parents/guardians before making the decision to receive the vaccine.

However, if there are parents/ guardians or young persons who may have further questions or queries for the Health Services staff, please be advised of the following:

On Monday, 29 November 2021, the School Nurses, Cheryl Bedwell and Nikesha Price, can be contacted directly between 9 and 10am to answer any further questions or queries that you may have. To contact the Nurses please call telephone numbers: 22500 or 65629.

There will be a further opportunity for young people to receive the vaccine on return to school in the New Year. Details will be issued nearer the time.

Unvaccinated persons

Any persons who have previously chosen not to be vaccinated, and who now wish to receive their first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, are asked to use the contact details below for further information on booking your vaccination appointment.

The Health Services Directorate will provide further information and updates on the local booster vaccination programme in due course. If you have any further queries regarding COVID-19 vaccinations or would like a copy of the information leaflets available then please contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively the community COVID-19 helpline: communitycovid-19@sainthelena.gov.sh

SHG

26 November 2021