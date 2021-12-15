COVID-19 Booster Vaccination Programme – Why you should take your Booster Vaccination Now

COVID-19 Booster Vaccinations

The COVID-19 booster vaccination roll-out programme has begun on St Helena with the frontline workers, health workers and those who are extremely clinically vulnerable being the first to receive their third doses of the COVID-19 vaccine. Booster vaccinations for staff and clients of the Island’s care institutions are being administered this week.

Following interest from the public to receive the booster before the New Year, including those travelling in January, an open invitation is extended to the public to attend the ‘Flu Pod’ at the General Hospital on Monday, 20 December, and Tuesday, 21 December, between 9am and 3.30pm. No appointment is needed, please just turn up during these times and bring with you your yellow vaccination card. If you do not have this we will ask you to return at another time during the roll-out.

Additional walk-in sessions for the general public to receive the booster vaccine will take place from Monday, 10 January 2022, over three weeks. Further detail will be issued soon on when and where these will be taking place.

All persons aged 18+ who are resident on St Helena will be eligible to receive the booster or a first dose if not previously vaccinated. All persons who are aged 12-17 years old are also eligible to receive their first dose of vaccine. Whilst the majority of 12-17 year olds have participated in the vaccination roll-out in December 2021, anyone who might have missed this round will also be eligible to receive their vaccination in January 2022.

COVID-19 Omicron Variant

The Omicron variant of COVID-19 is highly transmissible, however, there is evidence that vaccine boosters provide additional protection to the two doses already received. Whilst our border continues to be monitored and quarantine procedures remain in place, it is still necessary to further protect ourselves, our friends and our family.

Why you should have a booster vaccination now

The COVID-19 booster vaccines help improve the protection received from the first two doses of vaccine. The booster should be administered from three months after the second dose was received, it will take up to 14 days after receiving the booster to build up further immunity. You are advised to consider your uptake of the booster vaccine, this is to protect yourself and the community on St Helena

St Helena is currently free from community spread of COVID-19, the procedures and protocols are adhered to by our staff, however it is always best to be prepared and protected should there be community spread of COVID-19 on St Helena

If you are intending to travel, whether for leisure or medical purposes, it should be noted that most countries require travelers to provide proof of being fully vaccinated/boosted at this time

Booster vaccines will be limited once the full consignment is sent to St Helena in early 2022. Supplies sent thereafter will be allocated to 12-17 year olds (i.e. persons becoming eligible for a first dose of the vaccine or newly vaccinated persons becoming eligible for their second dose). This will mean there will be very limited opportunity to delay your booster vaccination until a later date.

If you are unvaccinated

If you have previously chosen not to be vaccinated, we encourage you to consider receiving the Pfizer vaccine. Being vaccinated against COVID-19 is proven to reduce the severity of symptoms if you should contract COVID-19. Receiving the vaccine protects you and protects the community of St Helena.

If you now wish to receive your first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, you should use the contact details below for further information on booking your vaccination appointment.

If you have any further queries regarding COVID-19 vaccinations or would like a copy of the information leaflets available then please contact COVID-19 Coordinator, Grace Richards, via: grace.richards@sainthelena.gov.sh or alternatively the community COVID-19 helpline: communitycovid-19@sainthelena.gov.sh

15 December 2021