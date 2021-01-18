Controlled Rock Removal – Wednesday, 20 January 2021

The Rock Guards of the Infrastructure & Transport Directorate will be carrying out a controlled rock removal on the hillside of Ladder Hill, above the Museum of Saint Helena, between 1.30pm and 4pm on Wednesday, 20 January 2021.

In the interest of public safety, the area from Church Lane to West Rocks, including HM Prison, the AG Chambers, the Rickmers Building, the Museum of Saint Helena, New Horizons, Sanrays Bistro, the Coffee Shop, Donny’s Bar, and the Sand Yard, will need to be evacuated by 12 noon on Wednesday, 20January, to allow works to commence. The parking area on the Grand Parade, near the Cenotaph and behind the Museum of Saint Helena will also be closed. Vehicle owners are requested to vacate this area by 12 noon on Wednesday.

Narra Backs Road will remain open and the public is asked to exercise caution when driving or walking in this area. Appropriate signage and marshals will be in place.

The Rock Guards would like to thank residents and the public for their cooperation.

SHG

18 January 2021