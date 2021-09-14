Contract Awarded For Construction Of The Container Freight Station (CFS) Yard

Following an open procurement exercise conducted in April/May 2021, St Helena Government (SHG) has entered into a contract with John Isaac, of Isaac’s Contractors Ltd, to undertake the construction of the Container Freight Station Yard in Lower Ruperts Valley. The total sum of the contract is £342,432.44.

The contract was signed on Monday, 6 September 2021, and works are expected to take 16 weeks to complete. The scope of work includes excavations, construction of reinforced concrete retaining walls, construction of reinforced concrete container yard slab, supply and installation of International Ship and Port Security (ISPS) fencing, and construction of surface water drainage provisions.

This Project is being funded under the Economic Development Investment Programme (EDIP).

In due course a site office will be set up in lower Ruperts Valley which members of the public can visit for information. Members of the public will be kept informed of progress.

#StHelena #EDIP #ContainerFreightStationYard

SHG

14 September 2021