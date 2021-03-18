Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – The Results

St Helena went to the Polls yesterday, Wednesday 17 March 2021, to find out whether the public wanted to see a change to the Current System of Governance and, if so, whether a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System of Governance would be preferred.

Following the closing of the Polling Stations at 7pm, a count was held at the St Helena Community College.

The results portray that the majority of those who voted wanted a change to the Current System of Governance. Of those who voted, more voted for a Ministerial System of Governance than a Revised Committee System.

The votes were broken down as follows:

Total Number of Ballots: 372 (17.3% of eligible voters on the Register of Electors and Supplemental List of Individuals for this Poll)

Spoilt Ballots: 1

Valid Ballots: 371

Total Responses to Q1: 361 (97.3% of Valid Ballots)

Q1: Do you want the current system of governance to be changed? Yes 286 Representing 79.2% of responses to Q1 No 75 Representing 20.8% of responses to Q1

Total Responses to Q2: 336 (90.6% of Valid Ballots)

Q2: If the public will is for a change to the current system of governance, should the governance system be changed to: a) Revised Committee System 151 Representing 44.9% of responses to Q2 b) Ministerial System 185 Representing 55.1% of responses to Q2

Votes Cast by District Jamestown 70 18.8% of total ballots cast St Paul’s 99 26.6% of total ballots cast Half Tree Hollow 70 18.8% of total ballots cast Alarm Forest 52 14.0% of total ballots cast Levelwood 4 1.1% of total ballots cast Sandy Bay 14 3.8% of total ballots cast Blue Hill 17 4.6% of total ballots cast Longwood 46 12.4% of total ballots cast

Thanks are extended to all who took the time to cast their vote in this important Poll for St Helena.

#StHelena #GovernanceReform #ConsultativePoll #TheResults

https://www.facebook.com/StHelenaGovt/

https://twitter.com/StHelenaGovt

SHG

18 March 2021