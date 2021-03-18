Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – The Results

18 March 2021
St Helena went to the Polls yesterday, Wednesday 17 March 2021, to find out whether the public wanted to see a change to the Current System of Governance and, if so, whether a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System of Governance would be preferred.
Following the closing of the Polling Stations at 7pm, a count was held at the St Helena Community College.
The results portray that the majority of those who voted wanted a change to the Current System of Governance. Of those who voted, more voted for a Ministerial System of Governance than a Revised Committee System.
The votes were broken down as follows:
Total Number of Ballots: 372 (17.3% of eligible voters on the Register of Electors and Supplemental List of Individuals for this Poll)
Spoilt Ballots: 1
Valid Ballots: 371
Total Responses to Q1: 361 (97.3% of Valid Ballots)
|Q1: Do you want the current system of governance to be changed?
|Yes
|286
|Representing 79.2% of responses to Q1
|No
|75
|Representing 20.8% of responses to Q1
Total Responses to Q2: 336 (90.6% of Valid Ballots)
|Q2: If the public will is for a change to the current system of governance, should the governance system be changed to:
|a) Revised Committee System
|151
|Representing 44.9% of responses to Q2
|b) Ministerial System
|185
|Representing 55.1% of responses to Q2
|Votes Cast by District
|Jamestown
|70
|18.8% of total ballots cast
|St Paul’s
|99
|26.6% of total ballots cast
|Half Tree Hollow
|70
|18.8% of total ballots cast
|Alarm Forest
|52
|14.0% of total ballots cast
|Levelwood
|4
|1.1% of total ballots cast
|Sandy Bay
|14
|3.8% of total ballots cast
|Blue Hill
|17
|4.6% of total ballots cast
|Longwood
|46
|12.4% of total ballots cast
Thanks are extended to all who took the time to cast their vote in this important Poll for St Helena.
SHG
18 March 2021