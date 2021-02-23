St Helena Government

Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – Information Booklets and Public Information Sessions

23 February 2021

Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

An Information Booklet has been published and distributed Island-wide. The Information Booklet contains information on the Governance Reform Consultative Poll, including details of each Governance System – Present Committee, Revised Committee, and Ministerial – as well as information on the Voting Process and Polling Day.

Information Booklets can be viewed in key locations such as the General Hospital and Dentistry, the Public Library, the Customer Services Centre, the Bank of St Helena and SURE Bishops Rooms, as well as in more social settings such as local pubs. Copies are also available at the Castle Reception and in many local shops around the Island. Electronic versions can be obtained via the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/ or by request to Acting Head of News, Liam Yon, via email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Don’t forget that Public Information Sessions are also taking place this week as follows:

Date TimeVenue
Tuesday, 23 Feb 20217.30pmSt Michael’s Church, Rupert’s
Tuesday, 23 Feb 20217.30pmBlue Hill Community Centre
Tuesday, 23 Feb 20217.30pmJamestown Community Centre
Wednesday, 24 Feb 20217.30pmSilver Hill Bar
Wednesday, 24 Feb 20217.30pmGuinea Grass Community Centre
Wednesday, 24 Feb 20217.30pmHarford Community Centre
Thursday, 25 Feb 20217.30pmSt Mary’s Church, The Briars
Thursday, 25 Feb 20217.30pmSandy Bay Community Centre

Elected members of Legislative Council will host the Public Information Sessions and will have copies of the Information Booklets available to those who attend.

23 February 2021

