Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – Information Booklets and Public Information Sessions

Members of Legislative Council have agreed that a Consultative Poll on Governance Reform will be held on St Helena on Wednesday, 17 March 2021.

The Poll will ask the public if the current Governance System should be changed, and if so, whether it should be changed to a Revised Committee System or a Ministerial System.

An Information Booklet has been published and distributed Island-wide. The Information Booklet contains information on the Governance Reform Consultative Poll, including details of each Governance System – Present Committee, Revised Committee, and Ministerial – as well as information on the Voting Process and Polling Day.

Information Booklets can be viewed in key locations such as the General Hospital and Dentistry, the Public Library, the Customer Services Centre, the Bank of St Helena and SURE Bishops Rooms, as well as in more social settings such as local pubs. Copies are also available at the Castle Reception and in many local shops around the Island. Electronic versions can be obtained via the SHG Website at: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/ or by request to Acting Head of News, Liam Yon, via email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Don’t forget that Public Information Sessions are also taking place this week as follows:

Date Time Venue Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021 7.30pm St Michael’s Church, Rupert’s Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021 7.30pm Blue Hill Community Centre Tuesday, 23 Feb 2021 7.30pm Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 7.30pm Silver Hill Bar Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 7.30pm Guinea Grass Community Centre Wednesday, 24 Feb 2021 7.30pm Harford Community Centre Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 7.30pm St Mary’s Church, The Briars Thursday, 25 Feb 2021 7.30pm Sandy Bay Community Centre

Elected members of Legislative Council will host the Public Information Sessions and will have copies of the Information Booklets available to those who attend.

SHG

23 February 2021