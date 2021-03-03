Consultative Poll on Governance Reform – Deadline for Supplemental List and Proxy Voting Applications

To be eligible to vote on Polling Day, persons must be aged 17 years or older and be on the Register of Electors effective from July 2020 or have since applied to have their name included in it, or on the Supplemental List of Individuals. It is important to note that the Supplemental List is for the purposes of this Poll only and that the list will not be used for Jury service.

Supplemental List of Individuals

Individuals may apply to have their name included in a Supplemental List of Individuals who wish to vote in the Consultative Poll only.

Persons who wish to do so must meet the following criteria:

Have St Helenian Status as defined in the Immigration Ordinance, 2011

Have attained the age of 17 years

Is ordinarily resident on St Helena (this would include Saints working on Ascension Island and the Falkland Islands on contracts who are ordinarily resident on St Helena)

This list will be destroyed after the Poll on 17 March 2021.

Closing date for applications to be included in this List has been extended to 4pm on Wednesday, 10 March 2021.

Application forms for inclusion on the Supplemental List can be collected from the Castle Reception, Customer Services Centre, Public Library, and are available on the SHG website: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

Alternatively, forms can be obtained from Registration Officer, Carol George, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Voting by Proxy

Those on the Register of Electors and/or Supplemental List of Individuals should know that if they are ill, physically incapacitated, or off-Island and cannot make it to the Polling Station on Polling Day, there is provision to vote by Proxy. This includes Saints on Ascension or the Falkland Islands.

To vote by Proxy you must obtain advanced permission from Registration Officer, Carol George, at the Castle. To get permission, you must complete and return the relevant application form by no later than 4pm on 11 March 2021 (any applications received after this time will not be accepted).

Application forms are available from Registration Officer, Carol George, via email: carol.george@sainthelena.gov.sh and are also available on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/government/public-information/.

If you wish to vote by Proxy, your Proxy must be on the current Register of Electors, effective from July 2020, or have since applied to have their name included in it, or on the Supplemental List of Individuals and registered in the same Electoral District in which you are registered.

An elector cannot be Proxy for more than one person.

3 March 2021