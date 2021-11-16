The public is invited to attend the first round of constituency meetings with the newly elected Legislative Council. These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

Date Venue Monday, 22 November Guinea Grass Community Centre Tuesday, 23 November Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood Wednesday, 24 November St Mary’s Church, Briars Thursday, 25 November Sandy Bay Community Centre Monday, 29 November Kingshurst Community Centre Tuesday, 30 November Jamestown Community Centre Wednesday, 1 December Harford Community Centre Monday, 6 December (TBC) Half Tree Hollow Community Centre Wednesday, 8 December St Michael’s Church, Ruperts Thursday, 9 December (provisional) Blue Hill Community Centre

The public is advised of the contact details for the Councillor representing each district. Constituents are encouraged to contact the Councillor representing their district but can choose to contact a Councillor allocated to a different area if they so wish.

District Councillor Telephone Number Email address Longwood Cllr Rosemary Bargo 23663 councillor.rbargo@helanta.co.sh Jamestown Cllr Gillian Brooks 23505 councillor.gbrooks@helanta.co.sh Half Tree Hollow Cllr Ronald Coleman 24250 Ronald.Coleman@helanta.co.sh Alarm Forest Cllr Corinda Essex 22038 cs.essex@helanta.co.sh St Pauls Cllr Robert Midwinter 51500 cllr.midwinter@helanta.co.sh Levelwood Cllr Karl Thrower 61720 karl.thrower@shgcouncil.com Blue Hill and Sandy Bay Cllr Andrew Turner 23235 councillor.aturner@gmail.com

SHG

16 November 2021