16 November 2021
The public is invited to attend the first round of constituency meetings with the newly elected Legislative Council. These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.
Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:
|Date
|Venue
|Monday, 22 November
|Guinea Grass Community Centre
|Tuesday, 23 November
|Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
|Wednesday, 24 November
|St Mary’s Church, Briars
|Thursday, 25 November
|Sandy Bay Community Centre
|Monday, 29 November
|Kingshurst Community Centre
|Tuesday, 30 November
|Jamestown Community Centre
|Wednesday, 1 December
|Harford Community Centre
|Monday, 6 December (TBC)
|Half Tree Hollow Community Centre
|Wednesday, 8 December
|St Michael’s Church, Ruperts
|Thursday, 9 December (provisional)
|Blue Hill Community Centre
The public is advised of the contact details for the Councillor representing each district. Constituents are encouraged to contact the Councillor representing their district but can choose to contact a Councillor allocated to a different area if they so wish.
|District
|Councillor
|Telephone Number
|Email address
|Longwood
|Cllr Rosemary Bargo
|23663
|councillor.rbargo@helanta.co.sh
|Jamestown
|Cllr Gillian Brooks
|23505
|councillor.gbrooks@helanta.co.sh
|Half Tree Hollow
|Cllr Ronald Coleman
|24250
|Ronald.Coleman@helanta.co.sh
|Alarm Forest
|Cllr Corinda Essex
|22038
|cs.essex@helanta.co.sh
|St Pauls
|Cllr Robert Midwinter
|51500
|cllr.midwinter@helanta.co.sh
|Levelwood
|Cllr Karl Thrower
|61720
|karl.thrower@shgcouncil.com
|Blue Hill and Sandy Bay
|Cllr Andrew Turner
|23235
|councillor.aturner@gmail.com
SHG
16 November 2021