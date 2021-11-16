St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

16 November 2021

The public is invited to attend the first round of constituency meetings with the newly elected Legislative Council. These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have. You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

DateVenue
Monday, 22 NovemberGuinea Grass Community Centre  
Tuesday, 23 November      Silver Hill Bar, Levelwood
Wednesday, 24 November    St Mary’s Church, Briars   
Thursday, 25 November    Sandy Bay Community Centre  
Monday, 29 November Kingshurst Community Centre  
Tuesday, 30 November   Jamestown Community Centre  
Wednesday, 1 December       Harford Community Centre
Monday, 6 December (TBC)    Half Tree Hollow Community Centre   
Wednesday, 8 DecemberSt Michael’s Church, Ruperts 
Thursday, 9 December (provisional)Blue Hill Community Centre

The public is advised of the contact details for the Councillor representing each district. Constituents are encouraged to contact the Councillor representing their district but can choose to contact a Councillor allocated to a different area if they so wish.

DistrictCouncillorTelephone NumberEmail address
LongwoodCllr Rosemary Bargo23663councillor.rbargo@helanta.co.sh    
JamestownCllr Gillian Brooks23505councillor.gbrooks@helanta.co.sh    
Half Tree HollowCllr Ronald Coleman24250Ronald.Coleman@helanta.co.sh    
Alarm ForestCllr Corinda Essex22038cs.essex@helanta.co.sh     
St PaulsCllr Robert Midwinter51500cllr.midwinter@helanta.co.sh  
LevelwoodCllr Karl Thrower61720karl.thrower@shgcouncil.com  
Blue Hill and Sandy BayCllr Andrew Turner23235councillor.aturner@gmail.com  

