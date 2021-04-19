St Helena Government

St Helena Government

Constituency Meetings

19 April 2021

Elected Members are currently holding a round of constituency meetings.

These meetings are an opportunity for you to meet with your Councillors and raise any issues you might have.

Constituency meetings will take place at 7pm as follows:

VenueDate
Kingshurst Community CentreMonday, 19 April
Half Tree Hollow Community CentreMonday, 19 April
Jamestown Community CentreTuesday, 20 April
Harford Community CentreWednesday, 21 April
Guinea Grass Community CentreWednesday, 21 April
Blue Hill Community CentreMonday, 26 April
St Mary’s Church, The BriarsMonday, 26 April
St Michael’s Church, Rupert’sTuesday, 27 April
Silver Hill Bar, LevelwoodWednesday, 28 April
Sandy Bay Community CentreThursday, 29  April

You are encouraged to attend the meeting in your district.

SHG

19 April 2021

St Helena Government Press Office

Telephone: 22470
Email: liam.yon@sainthelena.gov.sh