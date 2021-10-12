Commemoration of Seafarers and the former West Africa Squadron of the Royal Navy – Saturday, 16 October 2021

A ceremony to commemorate and honour those of the West Africa Squadron in 1839 -1843 and others of past and present naval operations of the Royal Navy and Merchant Navy will take place at the Waterwitch Monument in the Castle Gardens, Jamestown, on Saturday, 16 October 2021, at 10am.

In attendance will be a five-man Naval Guard of Honour from the HMS Protector, who will march in to join the ceremony, and members of the St Helena Veterans Association and invited guests. The ceremony is also open to the public.

The programme includes a service conducted by the Right Reverend Lord Bishop of St Helena, Dale Bowers MBE, and various readings by HE Governor Dr Philip Rushbrook, HMS Protector Commanding Officer, Commander Tom Boeckx, and Chairman of the St Helena Veterans Association, Mike Durnford.

Wreaths will be laid by Governor Rushbrook, Commander Tom Boeckx, and Mr Hensil Beard from the St Helena Veterans Association.

At the end of the Ceremony there will be a ‘march off’ by the Naval Guard of Honour.

The Castle Gardens and Harbour View Car Park will be closed from 9am on Saturday up until the conclusion of the ceremony.

SHG

12 October 2021