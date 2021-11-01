Chief Minister Announces Ministers Selected

Chief Minister Julie Thomas this morning announced the Ministers she has selected and the Public Service Portfolios allocated to them. They are:

Safety, Security & Home Affairs Portfolio – Councillor Jeffrey Ellick

Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio – Councillor Mark Brooks

Environment, Natural Resources & Planning Portfolio – Councillor Christine Scipio

Health and Social Care Portfolio – Councillor Martin Henry.

The Chief Minister has chosen to retain the Education, Skills & Employment Portfolio herself.

The Chief Minister has recommended to the Governor that he makes these appointments. Pursuant to the Constitution the Governor will now formally make the appointments and Portfolio allocations.

Each Minister will exercise general direction and policy control over departments assigned to them subject to the policies of Government.

Chief Minister Julie Thomas commented:

“We acknowledge that we will face challenges, challenges that are real, complex and some which are of a serious nature. These challenges will not be met easily nor will they be overcome in a short period of time, but they must be met and addressed, if we are to improve our current state of affairs.

“This can only be achieved if we work together. We all have a role to play and this goes beyond this room and this Council. To achieve, it requires the commitment from the Public Service, the private sector, NGOs, civil society, and of course you.

“As Ministers, we now look forward to meeting and commencing work within our respective Portfolios and as a Council, next steps are to discuss and decide on our Select Committee members and representatives for the Public Accounts Committee.”

The Chief Minister, four Ministers and the Attorney General form the Executive Council. The Executive Council with the Governor are the highest decision making body of the St Helena Government.

1 November 2021