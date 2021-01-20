St Helena Government

Charter Flights in February and March 2021

Titan Airways' Boeing 757-200 aircraft at St Helena Airport (September 2020)

20 January 2021

Two further charter flights, operated by Titan Airways, has been commissioned by St Helena Government (SHG) to fly to St Helena in February and March 2021.

February

The revised provisional flight schedule for February is as follows:

DateFlight NoDeparture Time LOCAL/UTCDeparture AirportArrival AirportArrival Time LOCAL/UTC
26/02/21ZT72410015 London Stansted EGSS / STNAccra DGAA / ACC0715 
26/02/21ZT72410800 Accra DGAA / ACCSt Helena FHSH / HLE1210 
27/02/21ZT72421000 St Helena FHSH / HLEAscension Island FHAW / ASI1210
27/02/21ZT72431410Ascension Island FHAW / ASISt Helena FHSH / HLE1620 
28/02/21ZT72440900St Helena FHSH / HLEAccra DGAA / ACC1300 
28/02/21ZT72441345 Accra DGAA / ACCLondon Stansted EGSS / STN2055

Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Monday, 1 February 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

March

New variants of coronavirus have been identified in the UK and South Africa. Both countries have made changes to their domestic and international travel restrictions to combat the spread of these new variants. These restrictions include a curfew in South Africa and a suspension of direct flights between South Africa and the UK.

These new restrictions make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present. Therefore, SHG has commissioned a further charter flight with Titan Airways between St Helena and the UK to ensure access to St Helena is maintained.

The target date for this flight is 24-26 March 2021 and will operate via the same route as the February charter flight.

Travel requests

Travel requests for both the February and March flights can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these charter flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the February and March Titan charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

SHG
20 January 2021

