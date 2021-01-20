Charter Flights in February and March 2021

Two further charter flights, operated by Titan Airways, has been commissioned by St Helena Government (SHG) to fly to St Helena in February and March 2021.

February

The revised provisional flight schedule for February is as follows:

Date Flight No Departure Time LOCAL/UTC Departure Airport Arrival Airport Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC 26/02/21 ZT7241 0015 London Stansted EGSS / STN Accra DGAA / ACC 0715 26/02/21 ZT7241 0800 Accra DGAA / ACC St Helena FHSH / HLE 1210 27/02/21 ZT7242 1000 St Helena FHSH / HLE Ascension Island FHAW / ASI 1210 27/02/21 ZT7243 1410 Ascension Island FHAW / ASI St Helena FHSH / HLE 1620 28/02/21 ZT7244 0900 St Helena FHSH / HLE Accra DGAA / ACC 1300 28/02/21 ZT7244 1345 Accra DGAA / ACC London Stansted EGSS / STN 2055

Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Monday, 1 February 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.

March

New variants of coronavirus have been identified in the UK and South Africa. Both countries have made changes to their domestic and international travel restrictions to combat the spread of these new variants. These restrictions include a curfew in South Africa and a suspension of direct flights between South Africa and the UK.

These new restrictions make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present. Therefore, SHG has commissioned a further charter flight with Titan Airways between St Helena and the UK to ensure access to St Helena is maintained.

The target date for this flight is 24-26 March 2021 and will operate via the same route as the February charter flight.

Travel requests

Travel requests for both the February and March flights can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these charter flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.

Travel requests should be submitted to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.

Customers wishing to book commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the February and March Titan charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.

SHG

20 January 2021