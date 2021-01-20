Charter Flights in February and March 2021

20 January 2021
Two further charter flights, operated by Titan Airways, has been commissioned by St Helena Government (SHG) to fly to St Helena in February and March 2021.
February
The revised provisional flight schedule for February is as follows:
|Date
|Flight No
|Departure Time LOCAL/UTC
|Departure Airport
|Arrival Airport
|Arrival Time LOCAL/UTC
|26/02/21
|ZT7241
|0015
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|0715
|26/02/21
|ZT7241
|0800
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1210
|27/02/21
|ZT7242
|1000
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|1210
|27/02/21
|ZT7243
|1410
|Ascension Island FHAW / ASI
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|1620
|28/02/21
|ZT7244
|0900
|St Helena FHSH / HLE
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|1300
|28/02/21
|ZT7244
|1345
|Accra DGAA / ACC
|London Stansted EGSS / STN
|2055
Passengers considering travelling on this flight are asked to register their interest by 9am on Monday, 1 February 2021. This strict deadline is necessary to allow the aircraft and flight arrangements to be made. Late requests will only be considered on an exceptional basis.
March
New variants of coronavirus have been identified in the UK and South Africa. Both countries have made changes to their domestic and international travel restrictions to combat the spread of these new variants. These restrictions include a curfew in South Africa and a suspension of direct flights between South Africa and the UK.
These new restrictions make it impractical for the scheduled Airlink service to resume at present. Therefore, SHG has commissioned a further charter flight with Titan Airways between St Helena and the UK to ensure access to St Helena is maintained.
The target date for this flight is 24-26 March 2021 and will operate via the same route as the February charter flight.
Travel requests
Travel requests for both the February and March flights can be submitted now. Availability of both inbound and outbound seats on these charter flights will continue to be assigned on a priority basis.
Travel requests should be submitted to the St Helena Tourist Office via email: christina.plato@tourism.co.sh or tel: (290) 22158. For those based on Ascension Island, or wishing to travel to or from Ascension Island, please contact the Shipping and Travel Office via email: flight.bookings@ascension.gov.ac.
Customers wishing to book commercial or governmental airfreight for carriage on the February and March Titan charter flights are advised to use an appropriate freight forwarding agent to make the necessary arrangements.
20 January 2021