Central Support Services Closure

Central Support Services will be closed from 12 noon tomorrow, Friday 17 December 2021, to allow staff to attend their end of year function.

These office closures will include the Governor’s Office, Attorney General’s Chambers, Judicial Services, Legislative Council staff office, the Archives and Press Office. Staff in the Treasury, Infrastructure & Sustainable Development Portfolio based at the Castle will also be unavailable from 12 noon. The Castle Switchboard will continue to be staffed until 4pm.

Normal business will resume on Monday, 20 December 2021, at 8.30am.

We would like to apologise for any inconvenience caused.

SHG

16 December 2021