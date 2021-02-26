Bradley’s Medical Team Fully Vaccinated

The Bradley’s Quarantine Facility’s Medical Team received their second and final dose of the Oxford AstraZeneca Vaccine today, Friday 26 February 2021.

The Medical Team is responsible for any medical needs or treatment of positive COVID-19 cases (should this occur) at Bradley’s during the quarantine period and was therefore prioritised along with the Islands front line workers.

The Team’s second doses of the vaccine were drawn from the last vial that arrived in January when 97 other front line workers also received their first dose.

The second dose can take up to 14 days to become fully effective and therefore all Infection Control Protocols will continue to be implemented by the Medical Team as per normal COVID-19 procedures.

The remaining front line workers who received their first dose in January will receive their second dose once the 3,800 doses of vaccines have been received.

SHG

26 February 2021