‘Bicentenary of the Death of Napoleon’ Stamp Issue

The Post & Customer Services Centre is pleased to announce that a stamp issue commemorating the ‘Bicentenary of the Death of Napoleon’ will be released on 5 May 2021.

The issue will feature images of the emperor’s final days on St Helena and will consist of the following:

Four Valued Stamps (50p, 80p, £1.30, £1.50)

Souvenir Sheet (£3.00)

First Day Cover with four Valued Stamps (£5.50)

First Day Cover with Souvenir Sheet (£5.50)

The Post & Customer Services Centre is offering a pre-ordering service to customers who would like to purchase any of the above. Enquiries can be made with the Post & Customer Services Centre, Jamestown, St Helena Island, on tel: +290 22008 or via e-mail: shara.thomas@sainthelena.gov.sh.

Images of this stamp issue can be found on the SHG Website via: https://www.sainthelena.gov.sh/public-services/coins-and-stamps/.

SHG

4 February 2021